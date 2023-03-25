WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says has been released from the rehabilitation facility where he had physical therapy for a concussion caused by a fall earlier this month. The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican says he will be working from home for the next few days. McConnell was at dinner on March 8 after a hotel reception for a campaign committee aligned with him when he tripped and fell. In addition to the concussion, he also suffered a rib fracture. McConnell was released from the hospital on March 13 and moved to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy.

