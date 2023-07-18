IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) – Temperatures are on the rise across Idaho this week, and that means those vunerable to the heat need to be checked on.

Meals on Wheels is stepping up to the challenge. The national program is overseen locally by the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, and while dropping off meals to seniors takes just a minute, the volunteers stick around to chat. The interactions gauge a senior’s physical and mental well being.

In some instances, volunteers are called to greater action. One was able to help a senior citizen who had fallen.

“All I could hear was her yelling ‘help’ from inside her house and telling me to go inside. I went inside and she had fallen. so I called 911 and I called the office. the office called her contact sheet, and I stayed there until the EMT and firefighters got there to help her,” says Angelica Velasco.

Hotter temperatures also mean the opportunity to help with outside errands.

“We visit with them and make sure if they need anything, you know, some of them needing trash taken out. Some of them may need you to grab their newspaper,” relates Heidi Nelson.

In some instances, the volunteers have found nobody home, and need makes sure the senior is still ok.

“They’ll fill out a not home form and come back here. And then we call the kitchen, some of them, and just went to the doctor and forgot to call us. Some of them went with a family member to lunch. Some of them, you know, but there’s some that we can’t get a hold of them. We have to contact their family members or we’ve had to contact the police department, have them go do welfare checks,” says Nelson.

“You make a person’s day, you make them happy just with a little contact. Even the seniors that come in here, sometimes we’re all they have,” says volunteer Debbie Davis.

Volunteers are always needed. To find out how you can help, you can go to the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Community Center or call them at (208)-522-4357.