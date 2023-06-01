IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Employees at an Idaho Falls meat packing plant are back to work after they were evacuated as a precaution Thursday morning.

Managers at Intermountain Packing say a new steam process for removing blood made workers feel sick. As a safety precaution, they evacuated the plant.

Idaho Falls Fire Department reported one employee was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Three others went for medical attention on their own.

Firefighters made sure the facility was ventilated and tested the air quality before employees were allowed to return to work. They were evacuated for over an hour.