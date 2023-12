BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – We now what caused a pickup to catch fire at the Blackfoot reset stop Wednesday night.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says a man was heading from Idaho Falls to Pocatello when he noticed issues with his vehicle.

He pulled into the rest stop to find the problem.

Deputies say that’s when he popped open his hood and realized a fire had started.

They say mechanical issues are the cause of the fire.

No one was injured.