The head of an Israeli media watchdog says it was simply ‘raising questions’ by wondering whether Palestinian photojournalists who documented the Oct. 7 attack on Israel had been tipped off in advance that it had happened. The report by HonestReporting had serious implications, though. Two Israeli politicians suggested the photojournalists should be killed. Several of the world’s biggest news organizations — CNN, The New York Times, The Associated Press and Reuters — issued statements denying that they knew about the attack ahead of time. HonestReporting describes itself as a group that combats media disinformation about Israel and Zionism.

