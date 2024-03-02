MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Groups representing Alabama doctors and hospitals are urging the state Supreme Court to revisit a decision equating frozen embryos to children. The Medical Association of the State of Alabama and the Alabama Hospital Association filed a brief Friday supporting a rehearing request in the case. Courts do not often grant such requests. But the organizations argued that the decision is having sweeping consequences as fertility clinics pause IVF services. Last month Alabama justices said three couples could pursue wrongful death lawsuits for their “extrauterine children” after their frozen embryos were destroyed in an accident at a storage facility.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.