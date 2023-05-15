By WCVB Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    ANDOVER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Both sides of Interstate 93 were closed Sunday night in Andover after a serious crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer, Massachusetts State Police said.

The crash happened near the interchange with Interstate 495 when a car struck the back of the tractor-trailer at a high rate of speed, officials said.

The operator of the car, an 18-year-old man from Methuen, suffered life-threatening injuries.

A medical helicopter responded for the patient, and State Police closed I-93 in both directions when the helicopter landed on the highway.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital. His name has not been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.


BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.