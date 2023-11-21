BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s populist President-elect Javier Milei lacks a group of well-known political advisers but has surrounded himself with a group of women who are set to be influential players in his administration. He dedicated his victory to his sister Karina, calling her the “great architect” of his campaign. The vice president-elect is Victoria Villarruel, one of the most controversial figures in the new administration for her opposition to abortion and marriage equality. And actress and dancer Fátima Flórez, who has been in a relationship with Milei for a few months, says she can combine her career with the role of first lady.

