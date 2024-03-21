The winning numbers for a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions lottery prize will be drawn Friday night, offering sudden riches for any lucky player who matches them and almost certain disappoint for everyone else. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $977 million thanks to more than three months without a winner of the top prize. That reflects the incredibly long odds of winning the jackpot. The jackpot ranks as the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot — about half the size of a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won in November 2022.

