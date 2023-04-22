By Max Foster, Larry Register and Heather Chen, CNN

Meghan, the wife of the UK’s Prince Harry, has hit out at the British media following reports that she sent a letter to her father-in-law, now King Charles, expressing concern over “unconscious bias” within the royal family.

A spokesperson for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said she is “going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondences from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.”

“Any suggestion otherwise (regarding the letter) is false and frankly ridiculous,” Meghan’s spokesperson said.

“We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”

The comment follows reports in the British media that claimed Meghan had sent a letter to now King Charles, following her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

According to British media reports, the Duchess of Sussex expressed concern to her father-in-law in the letter about “unconscious bias” inside the royal family.

During a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan claimed that a member of the royal family speculated on the color of the skin of her unborn son — wondering how dark the child would be.

The episode was further documented in Harry’s tell-all autobiography as well as the couple’s Netflix documentary series, which saw Harry accusing members of his family of “unconscious bias” — that blinded them to struggles he and Meghan experienced in the years and months leading up to their dramatic departure from the Royal Family.

“I said the difference here is the race element,” Harry had said, also slamming racist undertones in tabloid coverage of Meghan, who is biracial.

“These are the skeletons in the closet that frequently make an unwelcome appearance in daily life in this family — sometimes, you know, you’re part of the problem rather than part of the solution and there is a huge level of unconscious bias,” Harry said.

“The thing with unconscious bias — it is actually no one’s fault. But once it has been pointed out, or identified within yourself, you then need to make it right.”

The claims about the correspondence between Charles and Meghan comes weeks before the king’s coronation, which Prince Harry will attend but Meghan will miss and instead stay home in the United States with their children.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, which will see three days of public celebrations across the country.

