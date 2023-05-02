Calm and sunshine to start with a 30-40% chance of showers/storms for is today. Warm temperatures for the unofficial first day of summer and upper 60’s for Jackson Hole and Driggs. Upper 70’s for Salmon and mid 70’s for golf score temperatures in Idaho Falls. Late day storms could be wet and windy with more water to add to flood concern as alerts continue. Warmer into the next several days hitting the 70’s again in Jackson and mid to upper 70’s through Thursday as we warm up and storm up by Friday for the valley. Scattered storm chances will be here every afternoon for most of the forecast region of KIFI-TV.

