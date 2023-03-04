By Matt Foster, CNN

The NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday Ja Morant “will be away from the team for at least the next two games,” after an Instagram Live post showed him holding what appeared to be a gun.

The league is investigating the star point guard and the video, according to NBA insiders.

“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating,” Mike Bass, NBA spokesman told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In the clip, posted early Saturday morning and shared widely on social media, the 23-year-old briefly flashes what appears to be a gun while reportedly listening to music at a nightclub, according to Wojnarowski.

CNN reached out to the NBA and Morant’s representation for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The rest of the team will travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Sunday and the Lakers on Tuesday, both at the Crypto.com Arena.

