By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, LEAH WILLINGHAM and ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Members of Mt. Olive Cathedral Church in Memphis gathered to worship Sunday, two days after Tyre Nichols’ parents used the sanctuary to call for peace following the release of video showing their son’s fatal beating by police. Pastor Kenneth Thomas says he was pleased that “we’ve had calm so far, which is what we have been praying for.” Cities nationwide had braced for demonstrations after body camera footage released Friday showed officers savagely beating 29-year-old Nichols. So far the protests have been scattered and nonviolent. A lawyer for Nichols’ family says the loss is “still very emotional,” but that his clients are using all their energy to advocate for reforms.