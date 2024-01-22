MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The 600,000 residents of Memphis, Tennessee, are on their fourth day of living under a boil water notice. On Monday, repair crews were working to fix broken pipes that caused low water pressure throughout the system and left some residents with no water. The winter storms that brought sub-freezing temperatures, snow and ice to this southern city have caused at least 75 deaths around the U.S. this January. That number includes three road deaths Monday morning in Missouri, where frozen rain was coating much of the state with ice. In Arkansas, forecasters were warning that ice and high winds could lead to power outages.

