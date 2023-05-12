BENTLEY, La. (AP) — It’s become an annual conservation event in central Louisiana: Young Louisiana pine snakes that were bred in captivity are released in Kisatchie National Forest in central Louisiana. Five from the Memphis Zoo were released in early May. More from other zoos will be released as the year progresses. The Louisiana pine snake is considered a threatened species. It’s habitat has been diminishing for decades. But experts say the Kisatchie has the right habitat for the snakes to thrive. The area is also home to gophers that are both a food source for the snakes and the creators of the burrow system where the snakes live and hibernate.

By STEPHEN SMITH and KEVIN McGILL Associated Press

