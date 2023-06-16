BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU says new harmful illicit drugs are inundating a flourishing market for traffickers amid violence and corruption hurting local communities across Europe. The grim message delivered Friday was part an annual report by the EU agency monitoring drugs and addiction. It warned that users in Europe are now exposed to a wider range of substances of high purity, including ketamine and of nitrous oxide _the so-called laughing gas. That’s raising fears, with reported cases of bladder and nerve damage or lung injuries. And alongside the high availability of heroin on the continent, synthetic opioids are on the rise and have been linked to deaths by overdose in Baltic countries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.