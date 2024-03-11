REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Emotions are a large contributor to overall mental health, but dealing with them can be tricky. That’s where a new local program called InUPowers can help.

“We give a name and a face to emotion,” InUPowers CEO and Founder Tami Hymas said. “We have natural phenomenon that represents emotion or behavior we shouldn’t be doing. And then we have body organs that represent principle based lessons that we all possess.”

They do this through their specially designed characters. These characters help people understand how to cope with big emotions that may seem to take over.

“To be able to see a name and a face of emotion that’s non-threatening, that explains how you’re feeling, and gives you permission to feel the emotion and then make a healthy response. It’s powerful,” Hymas said.

What started as a focus on improving children’s mental health and well being, has grown to encompass so many more people. Now, they’re hoping to spread this message with parents, teachers, therapists and more.

“We haven’t met anyone yet that says that they’re not concerned about emotions, whether it’s for their children, for themselves, coworkers, first responders,” InUPowers Chief Training Officer Kristin Coleman said. “We’re just trying to bring health to people.”

InUPowers provides a teaching tool for people to identify and label certain feelings, and respond with healthy behaviors.

It is designed to help unite people because at the end of the day, we are all the same.

“I’m really done watching the world blow each other up, and i’m really done with this all fighting for our own attention. We are better together,” Hymas said.

InUPowers launches nationwide on April 5th. Click the link to get the program in your schools, workplace or home.