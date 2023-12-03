MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – Meridian is the second largest city in Idaho with 129,736 residents. It grew by almost 4,000 people between 2021 and 2022, with a 3.2% growth rate. Nampa came in first place.

“Meridian’s civilian labor force grew by 6.2% since November of 2022, adding almost 4,000 people to the labor force,” said Idaho labor economist Jan Roeser. “There are many opportunities for job seekers to connect with employers.”

With Meridian’s population continuing to grow, many employers have job vacancies to fill.

Job seekers can meet employers at the Meridian Winter Hiring Event, Friday Dec. 8 at the Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane, anytime from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hiring managers in attendance will be from Guerdon, Boise State University, Citi, Fred Meyer, The Stow Company, Piedmont, H&R Block, City of Boise, TSA, Bureau of Land Management, Bogus Basin, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the Idaho Transportation Department, the Ada County Sherriff’s office, Idaho State Liquor Division, ExpressPro, the Idaho Youth Ranch and more.

For a complete list of employers, view Labor’s event on our calendar.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring an updated resume, dress to impress and be ready to speak to the hiring staff.

Job search tips are available online to help job seekers prepare for the event at labor.idaho.gov/publications. Search under Job Seeker Publications.

Customers with disabilities who need a reasonable accommodation to participate can contact Sheri.Phimmasone@labor.idaho.gov or at 208-332-3570 ext. 3657. To access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing, dial 711.

Attending a job seeker event counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.