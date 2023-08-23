MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s immigration agency and a Catholic aid group are offering what may be at least a partial solution to squalid conditions at camps just south of Brownsville, Texas. Last week, they opened a temporary outdoor shelter in Matamoros for up to 850 people. On the first day, 500 Haitians who were living at an old gas station and about 150 people who camped by the river moved in. The shelter appears woefully inadequate to accommodate new arrivals, though Mexican authorities say it may expand. For many it is a step in the right direction.

