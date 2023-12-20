MEXICO CITY (AP) — A leading Mexican business group says the U.S. decision to close two railway border crossings into Texas is costing $100 million per day in delayed shipments. The Mexican Employers’ Association made the estimate Wednesday, two days after rail crossings into Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas were suspended. U.S. Customs and Border protection said the decision was made “in order to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody.” The business group called the closures a sign “of the failure of migration policy.” Illegal crossings at the U.S. southwestern border topped 10,000 some days across the border in December, an unprecedented level.

