MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has ordered academics at a state-funded research institute not to post criticism that could “damage the dignity” of their bosses on social media, or share them in emails. The order made public over the weekend was directed to researchers and employees of the Center for Economic Research and Teaching, known by its initials as the CIDE. The state-funded center has been a focal point of resistance to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s drive to make academic institutions more nationalistic, state-oriented and pro-government. While critics said the new rules were little more than a gag order, the government claimed they were meant to protect the rights of officials.

