MEXICO CITY (AP) — Archaeologists in Mexico say they have found 13 buried sets of human remains, eight of which appear to be young men who were sacrificed to sanctify a temple. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said Wednesday the skeletal remains may be as much as 2,000 years old. They were found at a Mayan ruin site known as Moral-Reforma in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco. The site apparently functioned as a stop on a river trade route connecting the Mayan kingdoms of the Yucatan and Central America with other cultures on the Gulf coast.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.