MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is asking why, if a woman criticizes him, he isn’t considered victim of gender violence. Mexico has strict political regulations that forbid questioning someone’s competence based on their gender. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ran afoul of those rules when he suggested last month that opposition presidential hopeful Xochitl Gálvez was a puppet manipulated by powerful men. An electoral court decided that fit the definition of “gender violence” and ordered López Obrador to stop it. But López Obrador and his wife questioned the fairness of that, saying Gálvez has criticized the president, but he hasn’t been considered a victim of gender violence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.