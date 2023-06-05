MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s most populous state has turned its back on decades of single-party rule, deciding to move forward with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s ruling Morena party. The preliminary forecast from electoral authorities Sunday night indicated a victory for Delfina Gómez in the State of Mexico that was confirmed later by Alejandra del Moral’s concession speech. Official ballot counting continued into the night. The result is a new low for the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which governed Mexico uninterrupted for 71 years until losing power in 2000 and had ruled the State of Mexico for even longer.

By MARÍA VERZA and LISSETTE ROMERO Associated Press

