MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. officials say they are still far from agreement with Mexico over that country’s plans to ban imports of genetically modified corn for human consumption. Mexico has said it may eventually ban GM corn for animal feed as well. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said Monday that Mexico had proposed some changes to the ban, “these changes are not sufficient.” U.S. farmers are worried about the potential loss of the single biggest export market for U.S. corn. Mexico has been importing U.S. GM feed corn for years, buying about $3 billion worth annually.