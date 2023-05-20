MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they are dropping a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a rapist as he attracked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense.” It also ordered Ruiz to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of her attacker. In a press release Saturday night, the state Prosecutor’s Office said it had examined the case, taking into consideration that Ruiz is part of a vulnerable group. The office says it determined that Ruiz was “exempt from guilt” and acted in self defense.

