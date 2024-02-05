MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has proposed giving people pensions equal to their full salaries at the time they retire, something no other country _ even those much richer than Mexico _does. It may be just electioneering: President Andres Manuel López Obrador leaves office in September, and he really wants his party’s candidate to win the June 2 elections. But analysts say it may also be an attempt to set the agenda for the next administration, by saddling the future president with unrealistically high expectations. For the moment, López Obrador doesn’t have the votes in Congress to get the pension plan passed.

