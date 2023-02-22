MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate has approved a reform of the country’s electoral institute, a move that opponents say will undercut democracy but which the president contends will save money and reduce political privileges. Lawmakers voted 72-50 in favor of the controversial overhaul of the body overseeing Mexico’s elections. Opponents immediately said they will challenge the changes in the supreme court. Protests are planned in multiple cities. The reform still needs to be enacted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but that is a formality since he backs the initiative, which would reduce the size of the institute and limit its supervisory and sanctioning powers.