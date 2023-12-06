MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has overturned a 2022 ban on bullfighting in Mexico City, opening the way for events to resume, possibly as soon as this month. A panel of justices voted to overturn a May 2022 injunction that said bull fights violated city resident’s rights to a healthy environment free from violence. The panel did not explain their arguments for overturning the ban, but fight organizers claimed it violated their right to continue the tradition. The capital had a history of almost 500 years of bullfighting, but there had been no fights since the 2022 injunction. A crowd of people gathered outside the Supreme Court building Wednesday, holding up signs reading “Bulls Yes, Bullfighters No!”

