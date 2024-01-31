MEXICO CITY (AP) — A panel of Supreme Court justices in Mexico has ruled against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s rules that favored the state-owned electrical power company over private power companies. The five-judge panel approved a resolution Wednesday saying the president’s approach violates constitutional guarantees of free competition in the power sector. Previously, power plants bid to supply electricity based on price. But López Obrador gave the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission priority in selling power into the grid. The law put private, mostly foreign-owned power generators last in line, despite the fact they often produce cleaners power than the commission.

