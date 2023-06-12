MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat has resigned his post to enter the primary race for the country’s June 2, 2024 presidential election, and Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says she will do the same Friday. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Monday he resigned at noon. Both Ebrard and Sheinbaum belong to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party, which will use polling to choose among four presidential contenders. Morena has come to dominate Mexican politics since López Obrador was elected in 2018. But the president cannot run for re-election and has promised to retire from politics after he leaves office in September 2024.

