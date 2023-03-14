MIAMI (AP) — Already considered a hub for Latin, hip hop and electronic music, now Miami is going country. Tickets for the Country Bay Music Festival went on sale Tuesday. The event is scheduled for Nov. 11-12 at the historic Miami Marine Stadium, just southeast of downtown on Virginia Key in Biscayne Bay. Headliners scheduled include Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Lee Brice and Lainey Wilson. Besides hosting one of the largest country music events ever to hit Miami, the festival will also include a country-themed bar, games, food, line dancing, a mechanical bull and a giant Ferris wheel.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.