MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami say five suspects were taken into custody in connection with a shooting that wounded an officer on Wednesday. WTVJ-TV reports that Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez says the officer was conducting a narcotics investigation and was ambushed from behind while approaching another suspect. Ramirez says the shot grazed the officer, who was treated and released from Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police say a 32-year-old man was accused of being the gunman and was expected to be charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. A 30-year-old was charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder. Three others were taken into custody and accused of harboring the alleged gunman after the shooting.