LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to repeal the state’s decade-old “right-to-work” law, which was passed by a Republican-controlled Legislature. The 2012 law had allowed those in unionized workplaces to opt out of paying union dues and fees. Its repeal Friday is seen as a major victory for organized labor with union membership reaching an all-time low last year. Michigan had the nation’s seventh-highest percentage of unionized workers when the “right-to-work” law was enacted in 2012, but that dropped to 11th in 2022.

