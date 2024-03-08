GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied a request to reconsider its earlier opinion stating that a former Grand Rapids police officer should stand trial for murder in the 2022 killing of a Black motorist. The court ruled 2-1 on Jan. 25 that it agreed there was “at least sufficient evidence presented” at Christopher Schurr’s preliminary examination “to establish probable cause” that his actions as a Grand Rapids police officer “did not satisfy the standards for use of deadly force in self-defense.” It decided Thursday it won’t reconsider that ruling. The second-degree murder charge stems from a traffic stop that ended with Schurr shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head following an April 4, 2022, traffic stop.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.