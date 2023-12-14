LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals won’t stop former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot. The court turned aside challenges from critics who argue that Trump’s role in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualifies him. The court affirmed lower court rulings without determining whether Trump falls under the insurrection clause in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. The court says Michigan’s primary election ballot is up to the political parties. The two-sentence clause in the Constitution has been used only a handful of times since the years after the Civil War.

