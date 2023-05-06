LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan could become the 20th state to pass a red flag law as the state looks for ways to address gun violence after its second mass school shooting in 15 months. The legislation has passed the Democratic-led Legislature and would be the first red flag gun legislation to pass in nearly three years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will sign it. The law is already facing pushback on the local level. Sheriffs have shown resistance to enforcing something they believe to be unconstitutional. While the laws have seen widespread public support, an Associated Press analysis last year found they were barely used. The U.S. is on a record pace for mass shootings so far this year.

