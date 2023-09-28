PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager who killed four students at Michigan’s Oxford High School will learn whether he will spend his life in prison or get a chance for parole in the decades ahead. Judge Kwame Rowe will announce his decision Friday. The judge heard testimony in July and August from experts who gave different opinions about the teen shooter’s mental health. First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence for adults in Michigan. But he was 15 at the time of the shooting in 2021. The judge has the option of choosing a shorter term that would mean an eventual opportunity for freedom.

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE Associated Press

