LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter has been charged with murder. Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 26-year-old Rashad Trice on Friday with 20 counts, including one count each of first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder in Wynter Cole Smith’s strangulation death. The Lansing man faces 18 other charges in connection with the alleged stabbing and sexual assault of his ex-girlfriend in Lansing. He also allegedly stole her car and drove away with Smith. The child’s body was found July 5 in Detroit nearly 100 miles from Lansing.

