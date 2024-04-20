By Kelly Murray, CNN

(CNN) — A 26-year-old man from Genessee County, Michigan, is half a million dollars richer thanks to a “sign” he says he took from his movie star doppelganger.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, according to the Michigan Lottery, said he was watching a movie where the main character wins big on a lottery ticket.

“The main character was my look-alike, so I took it as a sign to go buy a ticket,” he said.

He bought a $5 Lucky No. 13 ticket at an E-Z Stop Food Mart in Flint.

“Later that day, I was with some friends and scratched the ticket. When I saw I’d won $500,000, I couldn’t believe my eyes!” he said.

“I wanted to make sure what I was seeing was real before sharing the news with my friends, so I went into the bathroom to look the ticket over again. Once I confirmed what I was seeing, I called my girlfriend to tell her the good news.”

With his prize, he said he plans to take care of his children and to take a vacation.

“I feel so blessed to win this amount of money!” he said.

Players have won more than $23 million playing Lucky No. 13 since its launch in April 2023, according to the Lottery. Prizes range from $5 to $500,000.

