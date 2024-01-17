LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A public school district in Michigan is considering a resolution Wednesday calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war while also encouraging its teachers to discuss the conflict in its classrooms. The resolution before the Ann Arbor Public Schools board appears to be among the first times that a U.S. public school system has made such a statement on the international conflict. The meeting in Ann Arbor, which is about 40 miles west of Detroit, is symbolic of the rising tensions seen across the nation in response to the war in Gaza, which is now entering its fourth month following a deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants.

