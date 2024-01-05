LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans plan to discuss removing state party Chairwoman Kristina Karamo. Michigan GOP members have called for the vote to remove Karamo less than a year into her leadership because the party has been plagued by debt and infighting. Karamo has said a meeting set for Saturday is not official and she will not recognize the vote if removed. The situation could play out in court if Karamo is removed. Michigan is among several swing states where parties overtaken by far-right leadership have struggled to overcome infighting and money issues. Similar situations have unfolded in Georgia and Arizona.

