EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A freshman point guard from Michigan State is recovering after he was shot while on holiday break near his hometown. The university says Jeremy Fears was shot in the leg sometime late Friday or early Saturday morning in the Joilet, Illinois, area. Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo said in the statement that Fears underwent surgery Saturday morning and was resting comfortably. The Joliet Police Department did not immediately respond to voicemail and email messages seeking more details from The Associated Press on Saturday afternoon.

