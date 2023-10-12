By Malcolm Shields

MANALAPAN, Florida (WPBF) — Law enforcement officials are working on an incident related to migrants landing in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday morning that multiple people have been detained, and there is a search for a few more people.

The migrants landed around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said it was dispatched to assist the town of Manalapan Police Department with the incident around 9:30 a.m. regarding the landing of migrants in the 1600 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said nine immigrants were seen leaving the boat and seven people have been located.

The sheriff’s office noted it continues to search for two more people as it believes they are hiding nearby.

The U.S. Border Patrol is expected to take over the investigation.

