Still mild for today with partly sunny conditions and chillier in the central mountains. Fog for Salmon and 30’s with sun for Idaho Falls and low 40’s. Light winds and above average temperatures close to 40 for Jackson.

Late Friday 2 systems collide from the northwest and California and kick the winds up and snow chances are at 70% for the central valley areas. Better snow accumulations for southeast and Island Park looks like. Winds 30mph and temperatures around freezing (normal for this time of the year). Lows in the low teens for the valley and single digits for Jackson. Check travel conditions for Saturday and download our local weather app.