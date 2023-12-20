We have a few slick showers moving through our hills and mountains this morning with temps at freezing. Still mild today and highs in the 40’s. Light winds as showers taper off. Better chances of snow by late Friday and Saturday 60%.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.