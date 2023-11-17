BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — In the run-up to the tightly contested Argentina presidential election runoff Sunday, right-wing populist Javier Milei is following former President Donald Trump’s playbook, alleging electoral fraud without evidence. The claims have spread like wildfire on social media and are a common talking point at Milei’s rallies. Milei has used the claims to mobilize his base to be poll monitors for the vote. Although some issues like the stealing of ballots are common in every election, experts insist the Argentine voting system has multiple checks and balances. While reminiscent of Trump, Milei lacks the power to overturn results. But there’s concern the legitimacy of the election process and the future government could be at risk.

