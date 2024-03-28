By Shanila Kabir

HONOLULU (KITV) — Several Mililani residents have spoken out about dirty drinking water in their homes. They reported foggy and/or bubbling water. And they say it has gone on for a few days now.

Kerry Terukina from Mililani Mauka said the water flowing from his faucets looks like milk. He said despite running the water for 30 to 45 seconds every day, it never looks clean enough to drink.

Terukina reached out to the Board of Water Supply (BWS) about his complaint and he said he received no follow up.

“I did talk to a gentleman and I did mention that our water is milky and I had a concern with it. He mentioned there were a few calls from the Mililani areas,” said Terukina.

Terukina shared his experience on Facebook and dozens of neighbors said they are going through the same issue. They have also reported bubbly, unclear water.

BWS told Island News in a statement:

“The milky-white appearance of the water is caused by air bubbles. The cause of it is under investigation but we can confirm the water is safe to drink.”

Terukina said even if his water clears up today, his family does not feel comfortable drinking it until crews come to Mililani and run water testing. He said with the Red Hill water crisis he does not want to take any risks.

BWS asks anyone to call their 24-hour water emergency hotline if their water still seems undrinkable.

