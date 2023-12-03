PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Local police say that militants have opened fire at a bus in northern Pakistan, killing nine people including two soldiers. The shooting occurred in the Chilas area of the northern Gilgit Baltistan region on Saturday night. The bus was carrying passengers from Gilgit to Rawalpindi. The driver lost control of the bus when it was hit by the gunfire and crashed into a truck. The truck caught fire, killing the drivers of both vehicles. At least 26 people were injured in the incident and transferred to local hospitals. The home minister of Gilgit Baltistan told journalists the incident was an “act of terrorism.”

