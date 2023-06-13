IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Army National Guard’s 1st of the 148th Field Artillery Regiment will move tracked vehicles along state roads from the Idaho Falls Training Area to its Idaho Falls Armory during the day on Wednesday, June 14.
The military convoy will consist of tracked and wheeled vehicles traveling at approximately 25 mph in return from an annual training event.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.